The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $270.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $208.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $341.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

