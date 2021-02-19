The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of CG opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

