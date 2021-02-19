The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of The Chemours worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Chemours by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

