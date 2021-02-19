The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.45

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.45 and traded as high as $34.74. The China Fund shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 15,779 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The China Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in The China Fund by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

