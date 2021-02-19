The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.81

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.81 and traded as high as $23.90. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 4,682 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $239,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $506,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

