The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.10. The Dewey Electronics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 26,394 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

About The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power generation systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

