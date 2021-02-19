The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CEO Sells $368,000.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 673.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

