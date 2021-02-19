The E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,454 shares of company stock valued at $320,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The E.W. Scripps has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

