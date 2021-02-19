The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.00 ($40.00).

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €39.80 ($46.82) on Friday. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

