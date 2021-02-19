The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CFO Sells $6,252,200.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00.
GS traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.62. 2,647,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,370. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $316.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.79 and its 200 day moving average is $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,546.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.