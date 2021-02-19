The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CFO Sells $6,252,200.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00.

GS traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.62. 2,647,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,370. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $316.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.79 and its 200 day moving average is $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,546.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

