The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $292.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 126,980 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,422,046.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,583,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,315,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 79,071 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $3,256,143.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,816,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,952,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,338,851 over the last quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

