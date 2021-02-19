The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of BATRB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About The Liberty Braves Group
