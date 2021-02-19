The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BATRB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

