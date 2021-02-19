The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.