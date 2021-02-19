The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.27.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

