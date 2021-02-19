The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

