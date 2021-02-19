The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

