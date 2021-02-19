The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 6%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.31. 223,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 339,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $529.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

