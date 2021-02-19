The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 9,117,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,551,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

