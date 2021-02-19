The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.72

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $12.00. The National Security Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

