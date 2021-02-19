The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,256 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $55,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $128.03. 114,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

