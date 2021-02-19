The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $102,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,597,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 292,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.77. 50,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The stock has a market cap of $317.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

