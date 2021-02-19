The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 1.2% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bp Plc owned about 0.07% of The Progressive worth $39,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 78.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,835. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.21.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.