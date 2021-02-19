The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,830 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.38% of The Progressive worth $220,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $88.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

