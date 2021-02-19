The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 15,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,913. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.