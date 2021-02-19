The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $231.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.85.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

