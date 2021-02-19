The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.42

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 56391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 91,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,120,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

