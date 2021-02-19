The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.83 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $63.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $910.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.85, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $809.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.43.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

