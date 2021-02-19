The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $962.23

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 962.23 ($12.57) and traded as high as GBX 974 ($12.73). The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 466,383 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 981.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 962.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

In related news, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

