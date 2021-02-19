The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $241,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

