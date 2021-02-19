The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.