Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.05. 39,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,686. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

