ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading 6% Higher

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.53. 959,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,060,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on THMO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.