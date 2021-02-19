Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 70.4% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $449.60 million and $94.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.38 or 0.02815178 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,245,380,800 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.