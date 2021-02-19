THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $176.62 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00006784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.98 or 0.00777445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.02 or 0.04648863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

