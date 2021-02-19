Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Trading Down 20.8%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)’s stock price dropped 20.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 14,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 19,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Thin Film Electronics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

