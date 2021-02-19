Thomas Altier Sells 76,272 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $104,186.55.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.07. 352,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,676. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

