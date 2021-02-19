Thomas E. Hale Sells 15,464 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15.

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00.

Shares of SVMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

