Thomas Fitzpatrick Sells 241,780 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60.

Thomas Fitzpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 44,648 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,518,032.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 1,199,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

