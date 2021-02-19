Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Thomson Reuters worth $57,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

NYSE TRI opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

