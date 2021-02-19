THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00008274 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $78.72 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00555308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00072348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00076812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00031873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.99 or 0.00409150 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

