THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THTI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.12. THT Heat Transfer Technology shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 20,011 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in plate heat exchangers and various related products in China and internationally. The company offers heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, welded plate heat exchangers, and plate-and-shell heat exchangers.

