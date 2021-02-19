Thugs Finance (THUGS) Trading Up 610.9% Over Last 7 Days

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $26.19 million and $271,144.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for $32.64 or 0.00058476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 610.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

