Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.65 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.00625007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

