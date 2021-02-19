TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Price Target Raised to $1.25

TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to $1.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of TILT in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Friday. 1,101,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

