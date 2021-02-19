TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

TLLTF remained flat at $$0.63 during trading on Friday. 1,101,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,602. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

