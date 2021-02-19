Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 10.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. 4,341,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,819,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

