Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading 7% Higher

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) traded up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. 78,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 106,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

