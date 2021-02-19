TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.95. 557,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 411,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

