Titan Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $604.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 93.8% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $604.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007090 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008726 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 274.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.