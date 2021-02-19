Todd Wider Sells 321,345 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30.

Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24.

On Monday, November 23rd, Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $23,898.77.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.