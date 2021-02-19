Todd Wider Sells 321,345 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30.
Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $23,898.77.
Shares of ABEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
